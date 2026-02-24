President Trump on the WSJ Article Iran: “I’m the One Who Makes the Decision” About Iran

The Wall Street Journal reported that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine is raising concerns about U.S. casualties, depleted air defenses, and an overtaxed force.

Officials say the U.S. only has enough interceptors to counter Iranian missile volleys for about two weeks. A sustained campaign could drain munitions needed for a future conflict with China.

They said further that the Ford has been at sea since June with sewage problems and exhausted sailors.

The State Department just ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and their families from the embassy in Lebanon. A war in Iran could be imminent.

The Wall Street Journal shouldn’t be leaking vital information.

Trump’s response on Truth Social:

“Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran.

“The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect. General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won.

“He knows Iran well in that he was in charge of Midnight Hammer, the attack on the Iranian Nuclear Development. It is a Development no longer, but rather, was blown to smithereens by our Great B-2 Bombers. Razin Caine is a Great Fighter, and represents the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World.

“He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack. Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so.

“I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them.

“PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”