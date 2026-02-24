Homeland Security: 5% of All Hondurans Entered Under Biden

A shocking Homeland Security report found that 5% of all Hondurans entered under Joe Biden, greatly damaging economic prosperity for Americans. And that is just Hondurans. Hondurans alone cost the economy $5.8 billion. Remittances support 27% of the Honduran economy. All this so Democrats can have one-party rule.
Mass illegal migration is undermining AMERICAN ECONOMIC PROSPERITY.
Four disastrous years of wide open borders under the Biden administration allowed 5% of ALL Hondurans to illegally enter our nation.
Many of these Hondurans sent remittances back home — making up 27% of the… pic.twitter.com/rFC7NEkBR1
— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 23, 2026