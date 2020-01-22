President Trump points to the obvious flaw in Greta’s claims

President Donald Trump pointed to the obvious flaw in the spiel child climate activist Greta Thunberg presented at Davos. He made his comments during a press conference Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The President was asked for his response to [disturbed child] Greta Thunberg’s harsh comments about the U.S. and other nations who aren’t doing enough for [climate change extremism].

Prior to the presser, the President spoke of rejecting the “radical socialists” and the “perennial prophets of doom.”

“We must reject the perennial prophets of doom: They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers,” Trump said.

Greta Thunberg, now 17 years, also spoke at Davos and insists the developed nations do away with all fossil fuels. The hysterical young lady literally knows nothing.

“Pretty much nothing has been done since the global emissions of CO2 have not reduced,” Thunberg stated. “[I]f you see it from that aspect, what has concretely been done, if you see it from a bigger perspective, basically nothing … it will require much more than this, this is just the very beginning.”

A reporter asked Trump about her comments, “She had very strong words here, that the United States and other industrialized countries need to do more. Do you still feel that you’re doing enough?”

The president responded by asking how old Thunberg was — since the media is allowing a child to direct them. They answered but seemed oblivious to his meaning.

They probably didn’t get it. In addition to her young age and lack of knowledge — not having graduated from secondary school — she’s also admitted on Facebook that she has emotional problems and developmental disabilities.

After asking her age, Trump added, “She beat me out on Time Magazine.”

They don’t understand how ridiculous it is that she did.

The President then POINTED TO THE OBVIOUS FLAW IN HER THINKING. He explained how well our nation is doing in handling clean air and water while other nations are polluting.

“We have to do something about other countries…Greta ought to focus on them,” he said.

