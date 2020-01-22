Columnist Fired for Saying There Are Two Sexes Exposes the Alarming Truth

Political correctness is destroying our free speech rights and people need to start speaking up against it. Insensitivity is the buzzword that keeps the masses from speaking the truth. It is 1984 and a former columnist for the Denver Post is the poster child for all that is wrong with the Newspeak forced on us from the far-left.

His firing reveals the shocking cultural changes the media and other leftists are forcing on us. His response is a stunning rebuke. The left is forcing us to pretend there are more than two sexes and they insist we must use incorrect pronouns. That’s fascism and we need to stop them now.

In a Facebook post last week, columnist Jon Caldara noted in an article for The Denver Post that there are two sexes. That got him fired. The Editorial Editor, Megan Schrader, who he says is “one of the sweetest, most heartfelt people I know,” fired him for insensitivity.

Caldara, a Libertarian who is pro-gay marriage and doesn’t care how people identify, said she “is and will be a good friend.” He added that she and Editor and Chief Lee Ann Colacioppo “inherited a shrinking and sinking newspaper in crisis” which they have since righted.

TOO INSENSITIVE

“The reason for my firing is over a difference in style. Not to put words in her mouth but Megan found my writing too insensitive. And yes, it is,” Caldara wrote.

“My column is not a soft-voiced, sticky sweet NPR-styled piece which employs the language now mandated by the victim-centric, identity politics driven media,” he added, noting that “plain talk that doesn’t conform to the newspeak law of ‘use only the words mandated by the perpetually offended’ is labeled as ‘mean spirited’ and banned.”

“What seemed to be the last straw for my column was my insistence that there are only two sexes and my frustration that to be inclusive of the transgendered (even that word isn’t allowed) we must lose our right to free speech,” Caldara explained.

AP ACTIVISM

In a column earlier this month, Caldera accused the Associated Press of “activism” for a directive in the AP Stylebook which said that sex and gender are not binary.

“There are only two sexes, identified by an XX or XY chromosome. That is the very definition of binary. The AP ruling it isn’t so doesn’t change science. It’s a premeditative attempt to change culture and policy. It’s activism,” he wrote in the January 3rd column.

In a January 9th column, he addressed a 2019 Colorado law requiring that transgender ideology be taught to elementary school children.

FORCED EDUCATION ON FAKE LANGUAGE

“Some parents weren’t thrilled a couple of years back when during school their little ones in Boulder Valley School District were treated to videos staring [sic] a transgender teddy bear teaching the kids how to misuse pronouns or when Colorado’s ‘Trans Community Choir’ sang to kids about a transgender raven,” Caldara wrote. “What are the protections for a parent who feels transgender singing groups and teddy bears with gender dysphoria might be ‘stigmatizing’ for their kid?”

Caldara, who is president of the libertarian Independence Institute think tank and clear that he is no fan of President Trump, asserted in his Facebook post that he is “strongly pro-gay marriage” and doesn’t care “who uses whose bathroom, what you wear, or how you identify.”

“But to force us to use inaccurate pronouns, to force us to teach our kids that there are more than two sexes, to call what is plainly a man in a dress, well, not a man in a dress violates our right of speech,” he wrote.

FREEDOM

“YOU are free to wear a dress, and quite sincerely, more power to you! That’s power over your own self. You are sovereign,” he added. “And so am I. Which means YOU cannot choose my words. Our words are now chosen by the press, and our kids’ words are being mandated at school.”

He recalled a time when liberals in the press “fought hard to protect free speech” but now “fight hard to mandate speech” to keep people from being offended.

“It’s okay people get offended. In fact, I encourage it. It means we are being challenged. It’s not hate speech. It’s speech. It used to be the press was all about,” Caldara wrote.

“I believe the reason so many people distrust the news media is the lack of intellectual diversity in it,” he said, adding that this is just the kind of thinking that will get Trump reelected in 2020.

He has an important voice and the far-left is silencing him. The culture is changing and it’s changing into a fake world, with fake speech, and fake sensitivity. We must speak up and reject this. Sometimes, we will offend people. Get over it.

My latest for @denverpost. The Associated Press not only protects the progressive #bias of the media, it actively promotes it. Read this and tell me I’m wrong. Or if you’re progressive, just tell me I’m wrong without reading it. https://t.co/oTuTYcSQUN #copolitics #coleg — Jon Caldara (@JonCaldara) January 4, 2020