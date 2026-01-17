President Trump to Place Tariff’s on 8 EU Nations Over Greenland

President Donald Trump plans to impose a new 10% tariff on Denmark and seven other European countries until “a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.” The other 22 nations are not affected and will probably remain silent on the issue of Greenland. It’s divide and conquer.

The other countries affected would be Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

It increases the duties to about 25%.

“China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that!” he added.

Trump also pointed to joint security exercises around Greenland between Denmark and other European allies, calling them a “very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet.”

He plans to keep the tariffs in place until a deal is reached with Greenland.

The EU finds it unbelievable and plans to hold off on any trade agreements.

The E.U. is America’s largest trading partner and its largest source of imports.

The chairman of the European Parliament’s international trade committee, Bernd Lange said he would be calling for the European Parliament to suspend work on implementing the U.S.-E.U. trade deal “until U.S. ends its threats.” He also said the E.U.’s so-called “trade bazooka,” formally called the Anti-Coercion Instrument,” must now be used.”

President Trump insists he needs

“If we don’t take Greenland, Russia or China will, and I’m not letting that happen,” Trump said while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One. His comments have raised concerns among NATO allies and neighbouring Canada, as Greenland falls under Danish sovereignty and the transatlantic security framework. Any move by the US to assert control over the island would have far-reaching implications for European security and global geopolitics.