Democrat Insurrectionists and the Pinko American Revolution

M Dowling
Americans are witnessing an actual insurrection in real time. What we saw on January 6, 2021, was a riot and a rally. What is happening now is a revolution, and it won’t end well. The leadership of half the country hates the country and wants to destroy it.

It is a revolution to overthrow the United States as we know it. It’s a movement throughout the entire West.

The hard left drives it.

J6 wasn’t anything like this, and people were thrown in prison.

They are all saying the same thing and doing the same thing. It’s all planned, nothing organic about it.

Virginia is going down also.

Why?

Andrew and Katie Cherkasky wrote an op-ed for the NY Post that rings true in an article, The ICE uproar is a conspiracy calculated to fool Americans. They believe the ICE “protests” in Minnesota are planned, deliberate, and dangerous.

The radicalized Democrats are all parroting the same language. As Democrats have often said, words have meaning.

A RICO probe could be in order.

The authors write:

Local leaders, like Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, didn’t merely criticize President Trump’s policies.

They systematically delegitimized federal authority by portraying ICE’s lawful acts as an invasion — knowing full well that federal immigration enforcement is exclusive, constitutional, and mandatory.

Their statements ran in parallel with activist messaging, reinforcing the same false claims and producing predictable, dangerous results.

“ICE watch” operations run through nonprofits and allied groups are organizing alerts, neighborhood monitoring, and coordinated resistance.

Indivisible Twin Cities, which has financial ties with leftist billionaire George Soros, is part of the “ICE watch” effort in Minneapolis, The Post has reported.

So is Defend the 612, a group funded by a host of progressive nonprofits, according to the Daily Signal.

They’re raising money, training participants, and synchronizing their tactics.

All the Liberal and Leftist White Women

At the same time, many observers have noticed how so many liberal white women appear to be weaponized.

They have been made to believe law enforcement is breaking the law and the lawbreakers are the good guys.

Maybe they are just neurotic women. Women are generally more emotional than men. On the positive side, they are more empathetic. However, when it becomes a neurosis, it’s not a pretty picture. Combine that with extreme ideologies, and it becomes what we see now.

Then there is social media, which can be a serious problem and warp all reason for some.

How else can you explain so many people attacking ICE for trying to make their cities safer? They have become the useful idiots of a corrupt leadership.

Bernie Sanders, a communist who never achieved anything except trouble, is winning after all these years.

