President Trump’s Message to the Ayatollah

As Iranian protesters take to the streets for a third day, with riot police shooting them in the back, the President made it clear to the Ayatollah that he doesn’t care if the Mullahs come to the negotiation table. He will not appease them or pay them off, and they won’t get a nuclear weapon. It’s called the Art of the Deal.

He told them, ‘DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS.”

مشاور امنیت ملی امروز عنوان کرد كه تحریم ها و اعتراضات، ایران را«به شدت تحت فشار»قرار داده است و آنها را مجبور به مذاكره می كند.در واقع، اصلا برایم اهمیتی نداردکه آیا آنها مذاکره می کنند یا نه.این کاملاً به عهده ی خودشان است، اما سلاح هسته ای نداشته باشیدو«معترضان خود را نکشید.» https://t.co/DBGGs8QFcJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

THE AYATOLLAH KHAMENEI

The Ayatollah’s response is to blame the U.S. and try to strengthen ties with Qatar and other allies.

The reason for the current turbulent situation in our region is the corruptive presence of the U.S. and its cohorts. The only way to confront this is to depend on cooperation within the region. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 12, 2020

TERROR POLICE

Iran’s terror police are shooting live rounds into their protesters.

Iran is still trying to blame the U.S. — just like Democrats — for their bombing of a passenger jet with nearly 180 innocent travelers. Imagine these incompetents with a nuclear weapon?

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

#IranProtests2020

Tehran: Security forces fire bullets at grieving protestors. Video of woman shot in her leg.

“They’s shot her. She’s bleeding, call an ambulance…”

Iran: Shoot your people in the sky, shoot your people in the streets. pic.twitter.com/wkBBcm71w2 — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 12, 2020

HEARTLESS NANCY

Nancy Pelosi’s heartless response:

“Whatever it is”??? How hard is it for Dems to stand against tyranny and terrorists? Pelosi eagerly blames US for “needless provocations” and instead of encouraging the Iranian people, bends over backwards claiming Iran was protesting US, too Shameful!pic.twitter.com/yG8cp53uTl — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 12, 2020

THE MOST POPULAR PERSIAN TWEET

The Washington Examiner reported, “President Trump’s tweet in Farsi expressing his support for Iranians protesting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has already earned over 200,000 likes, making it the “most liked Persian tweet” in the social media giant’s history, according to a leading think tank adviser.

“On Saturday, protesters in the country called upon Khamenei to step down after Iran admitted to shooting down a commercial airliner on which dozens of Iranian citizens were traveling. That evening, the president sent out a tweet in Farsi, saying that he stands with their efforts.

“‘To the brave and suffering Iranian people: I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring,’ Trump wrote.”

Not one Democrat candidate has tweeted support for the protestors. They are pro-terrorist.