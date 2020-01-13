President Trump’s Message to the Ayatollah

By
M. Dowling
-
0

As Iranian protesters take to the streets for a third day, with riot police shooting them in the back, the President made it clear to the Ayatollah that he doesn’t care if the Mullahs come to the negotiation table. He will not appease them or pay them off, and they won’t get a nuclear weapon. It’s called the Art of the Deal.

He told them, ‘DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS.”

THE AYATOLLAH KHAMENEI

The Ayatollah’s response is to blame the U.S. and try to strengthen ties with Qatar and other allies.

TERROR POLICE

Iran’s terror police are shooting live rounds into their protesters.

Iran is still trying to blame the U.S. — just like Democrats — for their bombing of a passenger jet with nearly 180 innocent travelers. Imagine these incompetents with a nuclear weapon?

HEARTLESS NANCY

Nancy Pelosi’s heartless response:

THE MOST POPULAR PERSIAN TWEET

The Washington Examiner reported, “President Trump’s tweet in Farsi expressing his support for Iranians protesting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has already earned over 200,000 likes, making it the “most liked Persian tweet” in the social media giant’s history, according to a leading think tank adviser.

“On Saturday, protesters in the country called upon Khamenei to step down after Iran admitted to shooting down a commercial airliner on which dozens of Iranian citizens were traveling. That evening, the president sent out a tweet in Farsi, saying that he stands with their efforts.

“‘To the brave and suffering Iranian people: I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring,’ Trump wrote.”

Not one Democrat candidate has tweeted support for the protestors. They are pro-terrorist.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply