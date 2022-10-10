President Zelensky Calls on African Nations to Join His War with Russia

Ukraine wants African nations to go to war with Ukraine. The Foreign Minister called for African nations “not to stay neutral” in the war with the Russian Federation following “devastating” missile strikes across the country on Monday.

“This morning, the Russian Federation started massive missile strikes across Ukraine,” wrote Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who has been on a relationship-building tour of African capitals, in an official Message to African Nations.

“Cruise missiles and ‘kamikaze’ drones launched from Russia and Belarus have targeted residential areas, power stations, railways, trade centers, and bridges in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Rivne, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and other cities,” Kuleba reported.

“Russia launched its terror campaign during the morning rush hour when people were coming to work, and children were going to school,” alleging that the rival state’s “aim was to cause the utmost death and destruction among civilians.”

“Under such devastating circumstances, I took the decision to interrupt my Africa tour and return immediately to Ukraine,” he added, calling on “all African nations to stand by international law, territorial integrity and peace” and urging “Africa not to stay neutral” in the face of an attack on “the fundamental principles of humanity.”

“Africa’s support is needed now more than ever,” referencing an upcoming vote in the United Nations on Russia’s recent move to annex Russian-backed separatist republics in the Donbas and two other regions following questionable referendums.

THAT’S NOT SITTING WELL WITH EVERYONE

Rep. Paul Gosar said, NO MORE Foreign Aid, especially not to fund a war in which we should have NO involvement. “Biden and his crime family may owe Zelensky, but America doesn’t owe him a damn thing.”

Jordan Schachtel weighed in. “What did the Zelensky regime think was going to happen when they decided to bomb a major bridge? Expanding the battlefield goes both ways. As always, it’s time for peace, not escalation.”

“Ukrainian officials spent the last couple days slam dunking the bombing of the Crimea bridge. Now they’re shocked & appalled Russia knocked out their electric grid. Kiev is baiting Moscow into further escalation. They want WW3, bc it means NATO intervention. Peace must prevail.

“Sadly, the biggest threat to the Ukrainian people right now is their own government, which is using them as cannon fodder to attempt to ignite a greater conflict” Schachtel continued.

“The delusion that Kiev can defeat Russia or retake Crimea is a huge part of the problem. That delusion is being fueled in part by outside powers happy to facilitate a proxy war from afar. Start the process of getting along with ur more powerful neighbor. There is no alternative.”

He also tweeted a spoiler alert that Zelensky wants more of our money and weapons.

The Ukrainians spiked the ball with birthday messages to Putin and stamps with the bridge burning up. The other problem is that Ukraine directed the attack on the Crimean bridge at civilians.

Michael Tracey asked, “When do Americans get to make a judgement as to whether the effect of US policy on this conflict has been “de-escalatory,” which is what US policy-makers claimed was the intended effect.” He linked to the article of Belarus joining the war on Russia’s side.

Steve Cortes tweeted, “We’re sending tens of billions of dollars that we don’t have, plus risking a nuclear conflict…for these self-obsessed morons like Luke Skywalker & Hollywood Zelensky?” He linked to the Mediaite article about Mark Hamill’s moment of self-glorification at Zelensky’s invitation to become ambassador to the “Army of Drones.”

These people think it’s a game or a Hollywood production. Everything Zelensky does is to escalate into a world war. If that happens, it will go nuclear.

Matt Gaetz tweeted, “Maintaining Ukraine as an international money laundering Mecca isn’t worth this.” He linked to a tweet by Elon Musk warning, “Nuclear war probability is rising rapidly.”

On the other side, Michael McFaul wants to know what else people would like President Zelensky to do.

#ZelenskyWarCriminal is trending. Jonah Goldberg responded, “Amazing how the #ZelenskyWarCriminal is trending because Russia is butt hurt over a blown up bridge, when Russia’s been blowing up schools, hospitals, and apartment complexes since February.”

Others say the hashtag comes from Russian bots.

