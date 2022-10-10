Biden Condemns Russia for Retaliation Strikes

Joe Biden on Monday condemned the Russian military’s missile strikes in Kyiv and multiple regions of Ukraine. The strikes were in retaliation for Ukrainians blowing up a Russian bridge filled with civilians.

“These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden, in his statement, also called on Russia to end the war and remove its troops from Ukraine. The US won’t allow negotiations of any kind.

The president offered his condolences to the victims, calling the killings senseless. According to Ukrainian forces, at least 11 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Monday.

“They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people,” Biden said.

That doesn’t change the fact that Ukraine blew up part of a bridge with civilians on it. It set a building on fire, and dozens of Russian civilians were injured and killed as a result.

The Hill says the missile strikes mark a dramatic escalation as Russian troops have recently been pushed back thousands of miles amid Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin has come under pressure for failing what he calls a “special military operation.”

Russia said they have not been pushed back and the Ukrainian offensive failed.

Ukraine is calling on African nations to join the war on Ukraine’s side. Ukrainian President Zelensky has called for NATO to launch a first strike against Russia. Russia has more nukes than anyone else on the planet.

