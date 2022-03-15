President Zelenskyy Pleads with Canada for a No-Fly Zone – Video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the disastrous situation in Ukraine to the Canadian House of Commons today, appealing to their humanitarian sympathies. Zelenskyy spoke of the horrendous war crimes he says are taking place. He talked about the deaths of children and the destruction of the country’s infrastructure. He was leading up to a call for closing his air space. He wants a no-fly zone.

Canada is a NATO country and if they did make that move, it would bring NATO directly into the war with Russia, a nuclear nation tied closely to China, Iran, and North Korea.

President Zelenskyy is a powerful speaker and drew a very long-standing ovation from Canadian lawmakers including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Cable news is also pushing war and their guests are almost exclusively doing the same. In a recent Trafalgar poll, over 45% of Americans are not confident the Biden administration can keep Russia from expanding its territory.

The media is also pushing NATO-member Poland to send MiGs.

Russia’s biggest concern is that NATO is pushing in on its territory. They will see it as an act of war. If NATO gets involved, World War III with nuclear weapons is a very real possibility.

Watch one of the two clips:

