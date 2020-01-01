President’s response to pro-Iranian attackers stands in sharp contrast to Benghazi

We have a pro-America President and his strong stand quickly ended an attack on our embassy in Iraq. A hundred U.S. soldiers were sent rapidly with hundreds more on the way, and the terrorist militants withdrew fully. All U.S. personnel were evacuated immediately. No officials were left to die. Lesson learned after Benghazi!

The President issued a very strong and threatening statement.

When help was requested from Obama’s State Department in Benghazi, the calls for help were ignored. When help was requested from President Trump’s State Department in Baghdad, the response was immediate.

Obama and Hillary didn’t respond for 13 hours. Some leftists were hoping this would be Trump’s Benghazi, but this President responded closer to 13 minutes. Within an hour Apache helicopters and troops were on the ground.

The ambassador didn’t have to send 29 cables begging for help first.

The Pro-Iran attackers ended the attack at the U.S. embassy in Iraq’s capital and fled after an order from the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) militias, an AFP correspondent said.

FAKE PROTEST

The attackers gathered around the embassy on Tuesday, pretending it was a protest. The fake ‘protesters’ remained on until Wednesday. They said they were protesting the bombing of Hezbollah sites.

The 2015 nuke deal provided Tehran with a $150 billion windfall. The mullahs spent much of the money arming and training proxy forces such as Kataib Hezbollah. Iran now uses these groups to spread political influence and to commit terrorist acts while denying responsibility.

Democrats and Iranians want the U.S. to withdraw from Iraq where we continue to have 5,000 troops stationed.

Iranians know the Democrats will side with them and they want Americans out so they can take over Iraq. Some leftists on social media were unhappy this morning since they were hoping for another Benghazi.

The embassy in Iraq is one of the largest of the U.S. embassies and a portion of it was gutted with fire.

INSIDE THE EMBASSY

BAGHDAD: Pro-Iranian militia and their supporters burned an embassy reception room. Credit…Khalid Mohammed/Associated Press pic.twitter.com/zAgceio6SO — Jan Hofdijk (@JanHofdijk) January 1, 2020

Inside scorched US embassy in Baghdad: Charred remains of security checkpoint revealed after pro-Iran mob attacked complex https://t.co/GGzQOsrUDq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 1, 2020

IT WASN’T A PROTEST, IT WAS AN ARMED ASSAULT

#BREAKING: #Hezbollah and #Hashd militias now more and more entering inside the #USembassy, destroying windows and doors of it and setting it more and more on fire in #Baghdad, #Iraq. The #Iraqi army is not there and doesn’t help and the question is why!#Iran #IraqProtests #USA pic.twitter.com/hiscUbxrCV — Faruk Firat (@FarukFirat1987) December 31, 2019

This is one of the people who raided the US Embassy in Baghdad. He approached this ‘NO U TURN’ sign and began attacking it, saying “these American signs! What does it say? No U Turn? That means “Don’t take pictures!” I will put this sign under my shoe!” 🤣pic.twitter.com/l8yVooF3Ff — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) January 1, 2020

The troops arrived and the militants ran.

December 31, 2019– U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys drop off Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command Marines at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RgBTMVAKCg — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) January 1, 2020