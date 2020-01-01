Most former felons in Cali can now serve on juries

Former felons in California can now serve on juries in any type of case, according to NBC News.

A new law, Senate Bill 310, or “The Right to a Jury of Your Peers” — allows people with previous felony convictions to be called as long as they’re not on parole or probation and they aren’t registered felony sex offenders.

We do want to give criminals a jury of their criminal peers now, don’t we? This is under the new wave of criminal justice reform.

The Cali politicians say it will ensure that longstanding racial disparities are being addressed. But beware, communists use race to advance their agenda.

The imprisonment rate of black men in California is 10 times higher than that of white men, according to data reviewed by the Public Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan think tank.

It is also true that they are committing the crimes. Nearly half of the murders in the U.S. are committed by young black men, a small segment of the population, but blacks also make up more than 40% of the victims. Much of it is tied to gang activity.

Allowing felons on juries could be a boon for gangs.

Nearly 30 states and the federal government continue to bar convicted felons from the jury process permanently — amounting to an estimated 19.8 million Americans.

The left wants to diversify jury pools — with criminals?

Studies have shown that many felons want to be responsible jurors, but if they’re surveying sociopaths, who knows.