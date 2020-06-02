Press secretary swats off the gotcha questions, stuns the media into silence

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany swats off the gotcha questions masterfully in the segment below. Do watch the end of the second clip to watch Kayleigh leave the media stunned into silence.
The press has slammed the President over the past 24 hours for assuming he has the legal authority to designate Antifa as a terror organization. They claim that he hasn’t done the same with white supremacist organizations. Those complaints comprised two of the questions.
She cited the section of the law and how it works as a prosecutorial method. She gave an example. Ms. McEnany also explained that this same method has been used against white supremacists.
Another reporter wanted to know how the President would identify Antifa members. She said that is more of a question for the DOJ.
The press secretary ended with the defacing of the Lincoln Memorial and how that hardly honors George Floyd.
Slammed! The media has their best gotcha people on it and she handles them with aplomb.
Watch:
Go to 19:34 and watch the wonderful dramatic ending that left the media stunned into silence:
The end of that briefing she shows several videos of ‘coming together’ and then walked out. The reaction by the press was nothing less than amazing. They were “Stunned Into Silence”. Not ONE of those reporters in that room could utter a word. Not even One yelled out some comment, even the vile dirtbag who asked if Putin would give Trump advice on handling the riots.
Thank you. I just added that and changed the headline to match. Much better ending!
That’s Even better. The White House feed cut off within a couple seconds.
God BLESS Ms. Mcenany!! She’s got PROBABLY the WORST job in D.C., but is handling QUITE ASTUTELY!!!
As USUAL, the “Mudslinging Soulless Maniacs” [aka: MSM], can’t keep up with her! MUCH LESS do something worth ANYTHING!!!!! TRUMP should hold them accountable for ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES!
Before this briefing Trey Gowdy was on Fox saying there is no such statute and even told the host to have Barr Show him the statute. He was introduced as this Great prosecutor and such. From what I could find out he was Not this great prosecutor. He was more notable for his many TV appearances on crime shows. The relevant statute.
(5) the term “domestic terrorism” means activities that–
(A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State;
(B) appear to be intended–
(i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population;
(ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or
(iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and
(C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.
This is another good reason never to believe anything on TV. Notice they NEVER bring on those who are specialized in the area. Almost always the guests are “paid contributors”. And this is the same with ALL networks. Paid contributors are the worst part of news organizations these days and most are merely talking heads that bring no real relevance to Any matter whatsoever.
By the way, Ari Fleischer is one of the worst. Someone should ask him why Bush was so hated and reviled while He was at the helm with advice.
I am so tired of Trey. He was oh so wrong about the Russia-Trump probe. He messed up on Benghazi too. He is a serious disappointment. Another bag of hot air.
Ms.McEnany is JEDI….