Prez of Mexico Works With Trump, While Democrat Pols Still “Resist”

It wasn’t long ago pearl-clutching Democrats seemed forever aghast at how, in their minds, President Trump’s comments directed at Mexico had irreparably damaged the relationship with our southern neighbor. The nasty barbs exchanged between President Enrique Pena Nieto and Trump spanned several years and were hot topics as recently as last spring.

On April 1, 2018, “The Donald” tweeted, “Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flow, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!

Less than a week later he announced plans to deploy 2,000-4,000 National Guard troops along that border.

Following that provocative tweet and the movement of our military Pena Nieto hit back with a five-minute speech posted on his own Twitter account. He cited the Mexican Senate’s unanimous resolution condemning Trump’s rhetoric and National Guard deployment as well as Mexican presidential candidates’ statements rejecting the same.

Enrique stated, “Something that brings together and unites absolutely all Mexicans is our certainty that nothing and no one stands above the dignity of Mexico”.

Pena Nieto added there is no justification for “threatening or disrespectful attitudes between our countries” and “…..we will never negotiate out of fear.”

What a difference a few months make! Somehow, despite a free flow of insults, the two leaders found enough common ground to reach a tentative trade agreement. They set aside all the perceived slights, snubs and taunts; then made a deal each feels will benefit the citizens of their respective countries.

Compare Pena Nieto’s ability to work with Trump for the sake of the Mexican people, with the Democrat’s complete unwillingness to join our president on virtually any major issue; no matter the increasingly undeniable benefits being accrued by their “fellow Americans”.

Given the Dems constant badgering of Donald Trump over his treatment of Mexico and it’s leader, they’d have to believe that nation and prez had every right, even a duty to “resist” Donald Trump. Yet Enrique Pena Nieto did something Democrats can’t. Put the good of his nation ahead of any personal hatred for President Donald Trump.

Ironic, but no longer shocking.