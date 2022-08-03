Primary Race Results So Far

Several key races are settled today. Of note: the governor and senate races in Arizona, the Kansas abortion initiative, the Missouri senate race, and primary challenges to RINOs: Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA), Dan Newhouse (WA), and Peter Meijer (Mich).

As of 7:30: Jaime Herrera Beutler is still in the lead. Peter Meijer is ousted and claims Democrats funded his opponent. Dan Newhouse is in the lead. All candidates voted to impeach Donald Trump.

Eric Schmitt won the Missouri primary.

Tudor Dixon will face Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Kansas voters opted to maintain the right to an abortion in their state’s constitution just weeks after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

WHAT’S GOING ON IN ARIZONA?

Blake Masters, backed by Donald Trump and Peter Thiel won the senate primary.

Mark Finchem, a state representative, will oversee Arizona’s elections as secretary of state. He is Trump-backed.

Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified before the Jan. 6 committee about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, is losing his primary for state Senate, 61–39%, to Trump endorsee David Farnsworth.

“More relevant but related was his work sabotaging the GOP legislature by blocking all election integrity measures, supporting Democrats’ radical social issues, funding tuition for illegal immigrants, and much more. He was so toxic he was censured by the party, Mollie Hemingway writes.

Maricopa County paused counting just as Kari Lake pulled ahead. She’s in a tough fight with the Pence-endorsed RINO.

That’s a wrap on results for Election Night. We’ll be back tomorrow signature verifying all of the early ballots dropped off today. We’ll post updated results again by 7 p.m. Wednesday. Find the tallies at https://t.co/iARFPkoxOB pic.twitter.com/YHs0hr7UgB — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) August 3, 2022

Kari Lake said at a rally last night:

“We got to get out and vote tomorrow. How many of you have already voted? I did. I had to; you know what happened? I checked four times. I was not on the early voting list. And guess what showed up in my mailbox? A mail-in ballot.

“Guys, We have to turn our elections around. I don’t want an unfair advantage. I want a level playing field. Who’s for that? You know why? Because we win if there’s a level playing field. The only way they can win is if they load up the voter rolls with dead people, people who’ve moved, and imaginary friends. They don’t win with their ideas.”

NPR Election Results Here

New York Times Election Results Here

CNN Election Results Here

Politico Election Results Here

Decision Desk HQ Election Results Here

Related