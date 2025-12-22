Pritzker’s Militias Out in Full Force to Protect Vile Criminal Aliens

ICE just kicked off Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities, rounding up undocumented immigrants [illegal aliens] with criminal records or standing deportation orders.

Since Dec. 1, federal officials say “Operation Metro Surge” has arrested more than 400 people. That number has not been verified, according to the Star Tribune, which insists on absolute accuracy except when it agrees with the narrative. The agency says it is targeting the “worst of the worst” unauthorized immigrants with criminal backgrounds, but activists say legal residents without criminal records are getting swept up.

They are criminals if they came into the country illegally.

According to the Star Tribune, “President Donald Trump disparaged Somali people in Minnesota in early December following an unsubstantiated report of state and federal funds being sent to terrorists, setting the stage for December’s ICE operation.”

Where they get their news from is a mystery since there is evidence that some of the pilfered funds ended up in al-Shabaab’s hands.

The Star Tribune said President Trump disparages Somali thieves by calling them “garbage.” Perhaps they will recall tht Joe Biden calling half the country “garbage” for supporting Donald Trump. They didn’t mind it then.

One illogical individual compared arresting criminal aliens to hiding Jews in World War II.“

“My dad was with the Dutch resistance, and he helped hide Jews and others who were fleeing Nazi persecution,” a 73-year-old protester said. “I met some of the people that he saved, and I never dreamt that I’d be seeing the same thing going on in this country.”

This is one of the Somali heroes they were trying to protect with Operation Metro Surge:

BREAKING: The Minnesota Somali community is in shock after 7-time felon Abdulkadir “Abdul Qadir” Sharif Abdi was detained by ICE amid Operation Metro Surge. ICE alleges Abdul to be a current Vice Lords member and former Disciples affiliate with multiple felony convictions for… pic.twitter.com/G5ecAUY0v4 — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) December 8, 2025

Minnesota’s far-left leaders are pitting police against ICE during this Operation:

“AT NO POINT SHOULD YOU EVER PIT LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST EACH OTHER” In tonight’s #BigCloseUp Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons rips Minnesota’s far-left leaders for encouraging police to intervene against ICE during Operation Metro Surge. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/7IQVOK2I95 — The Big Weekend Show (@BigWeekendShow) December 8, 2025

More Democrat heroes:

BOOM 💥 OPERATION METRO SURGE ICE and HSI agts arrested a dozen illegals from Somalia, Mexico & El Salvador in around Minneapolis… Take a look at the crimes they’ve committed, yet Democrats wanna protect these people Law and Order is back 🚨 pic.twitter.com/U277HWNBzL — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) December 8, 2025

