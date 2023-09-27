Problems Commenting? Please Fill Out the Quick Form

Hi Readers,

We have had problems with our commenting system – WPDiscuz. It is working now. If the problems start up again, I will switch programs. Sometimes there are temporary glitches and sometimes the third-party updates are corrupted.

We have banned very few people in 12 years – I think I remember 2. Sometimes the system makes mistakes.

If you have a problem, please let us know. As far as rules, we ask people to avoid insulting other commenters and not spread racist comments. Very vulgar comments are also unwelcome.

Thank you for your patience. We enjoy reading your comments!

Sentinel Staff

