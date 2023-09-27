94% of Corporate America’s New Hires Are People of Color

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requires companies with 100 or more employees to report their workforce demographics every year. The strong suggestion is that you don’t look to hire white people even though they are or at least were 57% of the population in 2020 – down from 85% in the 1980s. With illegal immigration, that number is down by millions of people. The fact that we are violating the Constitution and hiring by race should horrify people. It definitely doesn’t bother corporate America. Because in corporate America 94% of the jobs went to people of color. That is according to a new Bloomberg study.

Merit is out the window, skin color and sexual persuasions are in.

Bloomberg obtained 2020 and 2021 data for 88 S&P 100 companies and calculated overall US job growth at those firms.

In total, they increased their US workforce by 323,094 people in 2021, the first year after the Black Lives Matter protests — and the most recent year for which this data exists.

The overall job growth included 20,524 White workers. The other 302,570 jobs — or 94% of the headcount increase — went to people of color. People of color make up a minority of the US population [BARELY!], and in most cases are underrepresented at big US companies. In 2021, Hispanic, Asian, and Black people made up a vast majority of the added workers — a trend that, analysts say, is necessary to overcome their historic underrepresentation.

The biggest shifts happened in less-senior job categories. White people held fewer of those roles in 2021 than they did in 2020, whereas thousands of people of color were added to the ranks.

But the trend continued up the job ladder in top, high-paid jobs, too: Companies increased their racial diversity among executives, managers, and professionals.

According to the report, White people still hold a disproportionate share of the top, highly-paid jobs in the US at S&P 100 companies. But the share of executive, managerial, and professional roles held by people of color increased by about 2 percentage points compared with 2020 — more than double the average annual gains at big and mid-sized US companies in previous years.

We don’t doubt that corporate America WILL reverse those numbers quickly. White people are taboo.

