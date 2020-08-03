Prof says Pelosi becomes President in January in an undecided election

Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe, a far-left Trump hater, appeared on Joy Reid’s opinion ‘news’ show to say that if another Bush-Gore problem arises, Speaker Nancy Pelosi becomes President of the United States.

Reid said the President and Republicans will sow confusion about the election and she fears the “Bush-Gore disarray” will be nothing compared to what Republicans will do to “break the system and maybe get a little Russian dressing on the side.”

By now, everyone in the media knows the Russia-Trump collusion tale was a hoax, but Democrats and their media continue to act as if it isn’t.

PELOSI BECOMES PRESIDENT

Tribe, who spreads disinformation on Twitter daily, responded to her concerns that “sycophantic Republicans could get in the way and hand it [the election] to Donald Trump,” claiming Nancy Pelosi would become President.

She thinks “sycophantic Republicans” in the states specifically could get in the way and delay the election.

He said, “there is a possibility but I wouldn’t get too alarmed about it. There is a statute that Congress passed which says that if the election does not produce any winner in a state then it is permissible for the state legislature itself to nominate a slate of electorates.”

The new Congress would decide the electorates to consider, he said.

Tribe falsely stated that Trump said he can delay the election. Trump never said that. He threw the question out, that’s all, and he did it because mail-in votes take weeks or months to count. Any new system of voting, especially mail-in voting, will delay the election. Mail-in voting is the same as absentee voting which we knows delays results considerably based on past experience.

Tribe dishonestly stated that it is what Putin wants, a reference to the Russia-Trump collusion [hoax].

Harvard’s Resistance leader went on to say “there is a fail-safe mechanism built into the Constitution itself and that is, no matter how much dust he throws into the gears, at high noon on January 20th, 2021, if there is not been a new president elected, at that point, Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, becomes president of the United States.”

The Harvard madman went on to call Republicans “enablers.”

Is that Democrats’ fail-safe and is this one reason why they are pushing mail-in voting? More than 40 days out, we don’t have the results of the New York Primary because of mail-in voting.

