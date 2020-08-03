Speaker Pelosi sets out to discredit Dr. Birx

Speaker Pelosi’s latest target is Dr. Deborah Birx, who is not as hysterical about the virus as she would like her to be.

Pelosi told ABC’s This Week that Dr. Birx cannot be trusted to influence coronavirus policy because she was appointed by President Trump.

“I think the president is spreading disinformation about the virus, and she is his appointee. So I don’t have confidence there, no,” Pelosi snapped.

Pelosi reportedly accused Birx of spreading disinformation during a negotiating meeting for the next coronavirus relief package with top Republicans last week. She referenced a New York Times article that claimed that Birx was too optimistic about the coronavirus data.

And we know how trustworthy the New York Times is — not much. They are notoriously anti-Trump and dishonest in their reporting.

JUST IN: “I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi tells @MarthaRaddatz when asked is she has confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx. https://t.co/HNQgCe39RN pic.twitter.com/ZDZYAjr0cJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 2, 2020

DR. BIRX RESPONDED

Dr. Birx responded to her critics during an interview on CNN.

“I have tremendous respect for the speaker. And I have tremendous respect for her long dedication to the American people, and I think it was unfortunate that the New York Times wrote this article without speaking to me. I could have brought forth the data. I provide data every single day with an analysis,” she said.

“The day that they’re talking about that I was, quote, “pollyannaish,” it said there was improvement in the New York metro, but ongoing cases in Boston and Chicago and new outbreak in Houston and full logarithmic spread and new concerning outbreaks in Baltimore and New Haven and Washington, D.C. This was not a pollyannaish view, and I have never been called pollyannaish or nonscientific or non-data-driven, and I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives,” she added.

Dr. Birx has an impeccable reputation with a long history of success in her field. Trying to damage her reputation or trying to get her to sound more negative is evil, but that is who Pelosi is.

Meanwhile, here is an example of Pelosi’s success in her district: