Professor Gives a Zero on an Assignment for Saying “Biological Women”

A college woman received a zero grade score on an assignment for using the term “biological women.”

“I got a zero on my project proposal in class because I used the term biological women, which is apparently not allowed anymore,” the college girl explains in the viral video.

The girl’s professor “even said it was a good project proposal, but I got a zero because I used this term that’s exclusionary and not allowed anymore.”

Her project centered around transgenders competing in women’s sports, yet she wasn’t allowed to say – biological women.

“How am I supposed to do my final project if I can’t use the word ‘biological women,’ but that’s what my project is about?’” the girl asks.

Marxist-Leninists are running US universities. Sending children to college shouldn’t be the American dream any longer. Many students come out as radicals.

This young woman is courageous and bright. She should be greatly admired, but she’s not learning anything from the professor.

Watch:

College girl gets graded 0 on her assignment because she used the term “Biological women” pic.twitter.com/2itz9nxPBQ — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) May 22, 2023

