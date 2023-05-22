Professor Gives a Zero on an Assignment for Saying “Biological Women”

A college woman received a zero grade score on an assignment for using the term “biological women.”
“I got a zero on my project proposal in class because I used the term biological women, which is apparently not allowed anymore,” the college girl explains in the viral video.
The girl’s professor “even said it was a good project proposal, but I got a zero because I used this term that’s exclusionary and not allowed anymore.”
Her project centered around transgenders competing in women’s sports, yet she wasn’t allowed to say – biological women.
“How am I supposed to do my final project if I can’t use the word ‘biological women,’ but that’s what my project is about?’” the girl asks.
Marxist-Leninists are running US universities. Sending children to college shouldn’t be the American dream any longer. Many students come out as radicals.
This young woman is courageous and bright. She should be greatly admired, but she’s not learning anything from the professor.
The girl needs to make a complaint to the Dean or head of the department. If no luck there, go higher up.
Tyranny comes in many forms.
The Constitution and the Bill of Rights were written to protect us from such tyranny.
Remember Martin Niemöller:
A longer version by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, a charity established by the British government, is as follows:
First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me
The leftists cried out for academic freedom. Once they are in charge there is no academic freedom.
The leftists cried out for freedom of speech, Biden and his fellow leftists are destroying freedom of speech.
The leftists cry out for equal rights, but when in charge they take away the rights of anyone who does not support their agenda.