Professor gives plans for ‘hypothetical’ toppling of Washington Monument

While President Trump was censored by Twitter for writing a harmless comment, a woman named Sarah Paracak, an archaeology professor at UAB, who posted hypothetical plans to take down the Washington Monument, is allowed to remain up and uncensored. We put screenshots up in case she decides to take it down.

She wrote this as rioters were defacing monuments in our nation’s Capital. Isn’t this what ISIS, Stalin, Hitler, Mao did?

This is a revolution and where are our church mice politicians?

SARAH’S TWEETS

She doesn’t appear to be joking or using sarcasm.

This is armed conflict. I don’t care what words you use. — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) May 31, 2020

You’ve just named my grandfather, Captain Harold Young, who killed Nazis in WWII as a member of the 101st Screaming Eagles+ jumped the day before D-Day (Bronze Star w cluster+ Purple Heart) as a proud anti-fascist, as a terrorist. He would tell you to GO FUCK YOURSELF. https://t.co/jq1SwDYSId — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) May 31, 2020

Then there is this idiot who thinks the Washington Monument looks like a Klansman. Everything is made about race so the hardcore leftists can pretend they are the honorable ones. Lost in all this is George Floyd.

Interesting the protests went to the Washington Monument because I’ve been saying for years I thought it looks like a racist KKK statue, mostly to rolling eyes. This is my picture. I also have drunken videos of me proclaiming the same in the past. pic.twitter.com/TFst8zlWRy — P h @ u l k n e r (@Phaulkner) June 1, 2020