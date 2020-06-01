Professor gives plans for ‘hypothetical’ toppling of Washington Monument

While President Trump was censored by Twitter for writing a harmless comment, a woman named Sarah Paracak, an archaeology professor at UAB, who posted hypothetical plans to take down the Washington Monument, is allowed to remain up and uncensored. We put screenshots up in case she decides to take it down.

She wrote this as rioters were defacing monuments in our nation’s Capital. Isn’t this what ISIS, Stalin, Hitler, Mao did?

This is a revolution and where are our church mice politicians?

SARAH’S TWEETS

She doesn’t appear to be joking or using sarcasm.

Then there is this idiot who thinks the Washington Monument looks like a Klansman. Everything is made about race so the hardcore leftists can pretend they are the honorable ones. Lost in all this is George Floyd.

