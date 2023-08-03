Professor Turley Warns Trump Is Charged with Disinformation

“When is the price too high to bag Dr. Donald Trump?” Turley said.

“This indictment is a really sad moment for me,” said George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan, speaking with host Sean Hannity on Fox.

Turley warns that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment “basically just accuses him of disinformation. This is a disinformation indictment” and charges “many” things that are protected by the First Amendment.

“This is a free speech-killing indictment. There’s no way around it. I write a great deal in academia in the free-speech area, and I saw a more chilling filing by the Department of Justice. The question that people have to ask themselves is, when is the price too high?

“People are obviously enraged, but when is the price too high to bag Donald Trump? This indictment is that prohibitive a cost. Meaning, what they are attempting to do is criminalize what they consider to be disinformation.

“And I have to tell you, this indictment is a really sad moment for me.

“I hoped that Smith is going to indict on January 6th, that he would find unassailable evidence and unquestioned legal authority. He has neither in this indictment…

Turley doesn’t know how this could withstand an appellate review.

“…This is a speaking indictment, but it doesn’t say very much.

“It basically just says that we think Trump is lying and that he actually didn’t believe this. I can’t tell you how facilely ridiculous this claim is.

“It starts up by saying, of course, you can say false things in the campaign, but then says that Trump knew they were false. Is that the test going forward in terms of criminalizing political speech?”

Turley made note of the Supreme Court case of a politician’s Stolen Valor. The Court said it was a 1st Amendment right.

“Smith is just not only going to have to just bulldoze through the First Amendment, he’s going to have to bulldoze through a line of cases by the Supreme Court…”

They then discussed Biden’s corruption.

