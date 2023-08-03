Sheriff Who Wants to Take DJT’s Mugshot Had a Bed Bug Story

The Sheriff in Fulton County Patrick Labat said he will take his mugshot if he’s arrested. The sheriff seems eager, which is representative of the type of jury Donald Trump will have when he’s charged by anti-Trumper District Attorney Fani Willis.

I wonder if the Sheriff will put Donald Trump in one of his bug-infested cells. A man died from bed-bug infestation in a bed in one of his cells. The man’s family received a $4 million settlement.

Sheriff Labat addressed the filth in the jail after poor Mr. LaShawn Thompson was eaten alive by bed bugs.

He allegedly has a checkered history.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Trump spoke briefly today after he appeared in court:


1 hour ago

HE SAID THERE WOULD BE A MUGSHOT. HE DID NOT SAY THEY WOULD RELEASE IT TO THE PUBLIC.

