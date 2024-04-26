Progressive Adam Schiff Robbed in San Francisco

According to the SF Chronicle, Adam Schiff was robbed in San Francisco by perps who broke into his car in a downtown parking garage.

“The heist meant the Democratic congressman got stuck at a fancy dinner party in his shirt sleeves and a hiking vest while everyone else sat in suits,” the report added.

“Not quite the look the man from Burbank was aiming for as he rose to thank powerhouse attorney Joe Cotchett for his support in his bid to replace the late Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate.”

“I guess it’s ‘Welcome to San Francisco,'” one dinner guest quipped.

Very funny. They’re ruining the city and won’t change their policies.

The zero cash bail and other progressive [communist] policies allow and actually encourage robberies. The funny thing about making robberies (up to almost $1,000) legal and not keeping robbers in jail – criminals will steal!

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass was also the victim of a burglary at her home this weekend.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan’s security guard was attacked on live television. Some Democrats are dealing with the consequences of their pro-criminal policies.

Where is Mayor Breed while San Francisco becomes a Dystopia? She is visiting fellow communists in China, chatting about pandas.

As crime and homelessness continues to skyrocket in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed recently took a trip to Communist China. Posting a video from Beijing, Breed announced she had been helping negotiate the export of several Chinese Pandas to San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/pOQ0FZy024 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 26, 2024

