Campus Protests Devolve and Expand

USC had to cancel graduation due to the ‘protests’ on the campus. As with all the universities involved nationwide, they are well-funded by Marxist-Leninists, who are mostly American. This unrest is by design.

Alexander Soros is reportedly pouring millions of dollars into groups that protest. The ultimate goal has nothing to do with Israel. It’s meant to destroy the United States. I’ve been to protests like this, and if you doubt me, go to some and see who the ringleaders are and what they want.

If Israel weren’t available, they’d find some other cause or invent one. They tried to find another George Floyd in two cases, but the bodycam footage eliminated the so-called victims.


