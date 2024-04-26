Campus Protests Devolve and Expand

USC had to cancel graduation due to the ‘protests’ on the campus. As with all the universities involved nationwide, they are well-funded by Marxist-Leninists, who are mostly American. This unrest is by design.

Alexander Soros is reportedly pouring millions of dollars into groups that protest. The ultimate goal has nothing to do with Israel. It’s meant to destroy the United States. I’ve been to protests like this, and if you doubt me, go to some and see who the ringleaders are and what they want.

If Israel weren’t available, they’d find some other cause or invent one. They tried to find another George Floyd in two cases, but the bodycam footage eliminated the so-called victims.

A red Antifa flag with the three arrows (“Iron Front” logo) has been spotted at the ongoing extremist occupation at @Columbia University. pic.twitter.com/L3SyFY7Jub — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) April 26, 2024

He Endorsed Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Then He Landed a Professorship at Columbia University. https://t.co/VE42Upn1dH — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 25, 2024

Hezbollah killed 17 Americans on 5/18/83 in a suicide bombing attack at the US Embassy in Beirut.

They killed 241 US Military personnel on 10/23/93 in another bombing at the Marine Corps Barracks. Where are these pigs getting these flags? https://t.co/ePt2oApEDu — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) April 26, 2024

The occupation of FIT in NYC was only made possible by Soros-backed outside agitators who helped students breach security and occupy the campus. The key is to remove the outside agitators immediately. pic.twitter.com/O24inzbWcT — @amuse (@amuse) April 26, 2024

HAPPENING NOW: Mass chaos breaks out at college campuses across the United States as pro-Palestine protests intensify. Columbia, Harvard, USC, University of Texas at Austin and others are getting swarmed by protesters. Police at USC are taking out their batons as the… pic.twitter.com/D35wVTCiZ8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 24, 2024

