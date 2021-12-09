Progressive Caucus Now Demands a 4-Day Work Week

















The Congressional communistas, the Progressive Caucus, endorsed a four-day work week bill. It was introduced in the summer by Cali Democrat commie Mark Takano and now it’s back.

They are under the impression that if the central government demands people only work four days a week, that people will enjoy life more.

They’ll make less, and we can barely function now.

Unfortunately, a lot of businesses will go under after paying all the overtime they will have to pay.

They want a 32-hour workweek – a one-size-fits-all mandate no matter what the business.

There are 100 of these Progressives in the House and they won’t stop until they get their way.

When the tea party began, one of the people rallying was an Italian man who said what he loved about America is the work ethic. He can work a part-time job in addition to a full-time job to get enough money to improve his life. He said he wanted to buy a business. There is none of that in Italy. There is no easy way to get into the next financial tier.

“For far too long, workers across this country have been forced to put in longer hours as their wages barely budge,” chair of the caucus and Washington state Democrat commie Rep. Pramila Jayapal, said in a statement.

The Left hates capitalism and anything that will destroy that is great in their minds.

“It is past time that we put people and communities over corporations and their profits — finally prioritizing the health, wellbeing, and basic human dignity of the working class rather than their employers’ bottom line,” Jayapal said. “The 32-hour workweek would go a long way toward finally righting that balance.”

What do you think? Good idea?

