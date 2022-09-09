Progressive Democrats Are Turning the Lights Off In America

Progressives have decided to turn off the power in America, beginning with California and the Oval Office. They don’t care if everyone else disagrees. The Left plans to take you kicking and screaming into the literal Dark Ages.

Their fear of climate change is mostly the result of bad progressive policies and corrupt programs, not climate change. But the Left can’t see it.

California is the first to go. Without any plan for storage, infrastructure, or disposal, Californians face rolling blackouts as they mindlessly rush into solar and wind power.

The state’s power suppliers didn’t keep up with power lines because they had to move rapidly to clean energy. The grid can’t handle the load. It has put the entire system under great stress.

Wind and solar only work when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining. They can’t provide baseload power. The only hope for storage is lithium batteries but there is not enough lithium or batteries to meet the demand.

Despite that, all new vehicles in the state must be electric by the next decade. Californians were just told not to charge their electric vehicles.

California has about 600,000 electric cars, which is putting too much of a strain on the existing power grid. How are they going to handle 38 million in the next decade?

The state does not have enough land for the solar and wind farms needed to convert the 38 million vehicles in the state to battery powered cars. Environmentalists don’t want solar and wind anywhere it might endanger creatures.

The cleanest energy is nuclear, but the Left rejects it.

Under Biden, the entire country is heading for the new dark ages.

The US will end up like Europe because of bad science and corrupt politicians who no longer care what the people want.

Democrats are under a spell of bad science, bad economics, and radical social choices, but they’re in power.

Kamala Harris laughed with her usual cackle at further destruction with the signing of the Inflation Reduction’ Act. It includes a big payoff to climate radicals. Hillary’s campaign manager John Podesta gets to spend $370 billion of it on the climate. Expect regulations that will kill fossil fuels. It will be the darkest of ages.

