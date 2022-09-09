The World Economic Forum Has a King

King Charles is an arrogant elitist who is a key operative in an insidious movement. He is a World Economic Forum (WEF) climate radical who backs the depopulation agenda.

Only last year, he demanded a “war-like footing” in calling for sabotaging reliable energy resources to tackle the so-called climate crisis. As one of the biggest promoters of the Paris Climate Accords, he has helped push the UK to the brink of energy disaster.

Not particularly bright, he has called for population control.

Prince Charles visit to Nigeria 🇳🇬 The Emir of Kano said to press the meeting also discussed climate change, immigration, demographic explosion, population control and their consequences. pic.twitter.com/00R2AYf2OW — Nasiru Idris (@Nasiruidrisu) November 7, 2018

Along with Klaus Schwab, King Charles regales the “Great Reset” to “solve the climate crisis and restore the natural world.” At no point has he considered his subjects.

He’s our new George the Third, who won’t follow any rules he inflicts on the peasants.

King Charles backs the destructive, tyrannical ESG.

His personal life has been deplorable, but his globalist views are worse. Now that his mother is gone, there is no one to rein in his worst impulses as he takes the throne with his Rottweiler Queen in tow. Any power he has will be used to advance the agenda of the World Economic Forum.

The monarchy was a taxpayer-funded tourist attraction, but now it’s a WEF vehicle thanks to King Charles. His heir Prince William agrees with him. There’s no hope for the monarchy. But, it is a monarchy. We have one, too under Joe Biden, who breaks any law he pleases.

