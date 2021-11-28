Progressives Erase Their Racist History from Woodrow Wilson High

















The long-adored former Democrat New Jersey Governor and President is now being erased from a number of buildings and his statues are also being removed. He was a serious racist and he is the Father of Modern Progressivism. It is Democrat history.

Woodrow Wilson High School will have a name change soon. Their 100-member board selected to make the decision believe his racism was unacceptable. They are looking at names like Barack Obama High or John Lewis High, two radical leftists. Although Lewis was a renowned and admired Civil Rights leader once. Then he became a politician.

They could also go with the name, East High.

The Camden school district will rename 90-year-old Woodrow Wilson High School after voting on the measure nearly 18 months ago, NJ.com reported.

The campaign for change began with a petition on Change.org in 2019 before gaining support last summer after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police, spurring protests nationwide.

It’s odd Democrats would want to get rid of him since he is THE FATHER OF MODERN PROGRESSIVISM.

THE FATHER OF MODERN PROGRESSIVISM

The Progressive movement in America, and the social welfare state that it hopes to achieve, essentially owe its success to the achievements of three U.S. Presidents: Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, and Lyndon Johnson. Wilson’s “New Freedom,” FDR’s “New Deal,” and LBJ’s “Great Society” all rested on the premise that there was something fundamentally wrong with American Society and that only dramatically enhanced Federal power could correct these failings. They hoped to fundamentally transform America. Mr. Obama is bringing that hope to fruition.

LBJ saw his “Great Society” as the natural flowering of the “New Deal”, FDR reached back to Wilson’s “New Freedom” for philosophical and political inspiration. Obama was the embodiment of all of them.

Wilson is the father of modern Progressivism, a collectivist political movement that has put America on the wrong path for the past 100 years. Barack Obama and Joe Biden are the heirs to the legacy of Woodrow Wilson.

THE HISTORY

Woodrow Wilson was the Ivy League professor who began the Progressive – radical liberal – movement while serving as the 28th president of the United States, 1913 to 1921. He believed in an intellectual elite who would govern and control the masses because of their intellectual superiority.

He made the presidency into the dominant branch of government.

It was Wilson who gave the first State of the Union address. His purpose was to make it clear that he would take a role in legislation and policymaking.

THE OVERLY-POWERFUL EXECUTIVE

He was a radical who transformed the Constitution and whose tentacles reach into our present-day government. He “envisioned a new kind of national administration—largely removed from popular consent and charged with making the policy requisite for national progress—that could be staffed by university men like himself, as opposed to the political operators of low character who populated the back rooms of Congress.”

He believed in an overly-powerful executive. He said: “The President is at liberty, both in law and in conscience, to be as big a man as he can. His capacity will set the limit; and if Congress is overborne by him, it will be no fault of the makers of the Constitution … but only because the President has the nation behind him and Congress has not.”

He saw the system of checks and balances as “antiquated” and “outdated”.

He saw the constitution as a “Living Constitution.” “Living political constitutions must be Darwinian in structure and practice,” and “must develop” over time, he said. All progressives want he blathered was “to interpret the Constitution according to the Darwinian principle.” He believed in a “true leader”, a president who could stir the masses and mold them. “Men are as clay in the hand of the consummate leader,” he said arrogantly.

NO DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE FOR HIM

He saw an end to the Declaration of Independence: “We are not bound to adhere to the doctrines held by the signers of the Declaration of Independence: we are as free as they were to make and unmake governments. We are not here to worship men or a document….Every Fourth of July should be a time for examining our standards, our purposes, for determining afresh what principles and what forms of power we think most likely to affect our safety and happiness. That and that alone is the obligation the Declaration lays upon us.”

He held only disdain for the Fourth of July and the Declaration of Independence.

He rejected individualism for social justice.

“Now, the business of every true Jeffersonian is to translate the terms of those abstract portions of the Declaration of Independence into the language and the problems of his own day. If you want to understand the real Declaration, do not repeat the preface,” Woodrow Wilson said in 1911 – ironically – at the Jefferson Club. It was from his address titled, “An Address to the Jefferson Club of Los Angeles”.

Woodrow Wilson was repulsed by the idea of fundamental truths. Our reliance on our creator, and not upon government, for our rights was unacceptable to Wilson.

COMPARE LINCOLN AND WILSON

Compare Wilson’s thoughts on the Declaration with those of Lincoln in 1859: “All honor to Jefferson—to the man who, in the concrete pressure of a struggle for national independence by a single people, had the coolness, forecast, and capacity to introduce into a merely revolutionary document an abstract truth, applicable to all men and all times.” For Lincoln, as for our Founders, it was the “preface” of the Declaration that was of most importance. The universal truths were more important than the listing of a bill of particulars.

Prior to that, in 1907, Wilson wrote:

“So far as the Declaration of Independence was a theoretical document, that is its theory. Do we still hold it? Does the doctrine of the Declaration of Independence still live in our principles of action, in the things we do, in the purposes we applaud, in the measures we approve? It is not a question of piety. We are not bound to adhere to the doctrines held by the signers of the Declaration of Independence; we are as free as they were to make and unmake governments. We are not here to worship men or a document. But neither are we here to indulge in a mere rhetorical and uncritical eulogy. Every Fourth of July should be a time for examining our standards, our purposes, for determining afresh what principles, what forms of power we think most likely to effect our safety and happiness. That and that alone is the obligation the Declaration lays upon us.”

He acted as if following the rule of law was idolatry. He arrogantly ridiculed the document that makes us a nation of laws. We are not worshipping men or documents if we follow the Constitution but Wilson’s goal was to erase the document from our collective memory and replace it with an ever-moving target known as the “Living Constitution.”

James Madison, the author of the Constitution, saw the dangers of the tyranny of the majority – he understood that the passions of the moment harm not only the minority, but eventually the whole polity. He foresaw the dangers of the relativism Wilson hoped to put in the place of the absolute fundamental truths outlined in our Constitution.

Madison firmly believed in a separation of powers, something which caused Wilson great stress. He constantly criticized it, calling it mechanical and rigid. He wanted an unwritten Constitution that constantly evolved.

Wilson presented a legislative agenda which his predecessors have imitated. He liked the way England ran their government. He believed in a Prime Minister who enacted legislation by driving a detailed agenda through as a legislative leader as well as an executive.

NATIONALIZE EVERYTHING YOU CAN

Wilson envisioned a nationalized government run by agencies filled with unelected bureaucrats and he succeeded.

The massive government bureaucracy is our fourth branch of government.

Over the years, Congress has forfeited its powers to agencies who now govern finance, health, education, and the military with little or no legislative or congressional oversight. They even tax us with fees, hidden taxes, fines, and threats. They are rogue governments within the government and they have little in the way of supervision. They self-supervise and we can see how well that is working out.

PROPAGANDA

Wilson, like Obama, was a master of propaganda. He established the first Orwellian propaganda ministry in the West. Called the Committee on Public Information (CPI) and manned by 100,000 people led by a muckraker, George Creel, they immediately mobilized and responded to every attempt to voice dissent with the “Four Minute Men” who gave four-minute speeches at a moment’s notice in all available public venues.

The CPI was established in part to sell the possibility of war.

LEAD BY FEAR

Creel, Wilson’s propaganda minister, believed the masses needed to be led by feaR.

Creel said, “It is difficult to unite a people by talking only on the highest ethical plane. To fight for an ideal, perhaps, must be coupled with thoughts of self-preservation.”

The Espionage Act of June 1917 and the Sedition Act of May 1918 made it illegal, under penalty of imprisonment, to utter any criticism of the government — even in the privacy of one’s own home. It was also meant to steer the masses towards war.

Under Wilson, the Postmaster General was authorized to deny mailing privileges to any publication that did not meet with his approval politically; at least 75 periodicals were banned under this regulation. Journalists who printed anything critical of Wilson’s military policies faced the very serious threat of incarceration, or of having their supply of newsprint terminated by the War Industries Board.

Wilson formed the American Protective League (APL), whose agents functioned as private investigators on behalf of the federal government. Their task was to monitor the activities of their neighbors, co-workers, and friends; to read their neighbors’ mail and listen in on their phone calls, all with the explicit approval of the government. The similarities with Obama’s NSA, his slogans, attacks on the Internet, and general disinformation campaign are undeniable.

More than 175,000 Americans were arrested by Wilson and his people for being anti-Wilson, thus anti-patriotic. Patriotism was obeying Wilson. Many of those who were arrested were union leaders, socialists, communists, and anarchists, some received 25-year prison sentences. He was willing to violate the First Amendment to quash their movements because he didn’t believe in the Constitution. Today, Barack Obama uses totalitarian force against Republicans and Conservatives.

Regulators are not governed by the rule of law, they are governed by their own arbitrary rules without the accountability of elected representatives who must answer to the people. Wilson was a regulator.

HIS OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Wilson introduced the Federal Reserve System. The Federal Reserve is a menace that could destroy us.

He installed the federal income tax. The Progressive Income Tax was originally temporary to pay for the First World War but was re-instituted with the sole purpose of redistributing the wealth.

In 2001, Barack Obama, then a state lawmaker, told a Chicago radio station during an interview: “But, the Supreme Court never ventured into the issues of redistribution of wealth, and of more basic issues such as political and economic justice in society…. The Constitution is a charter of negative liberties. Says what the states can’t do to you. Says what the federal government can’t do to you, but doesn’t say what the federal government or state government must do on your behalf.”

Wilson’s “New Freedom” platform was supposed to reintroduce real competition to the marketplace by destroying monopolistic economic trusts. However, his actions quickly came to resemble the “regulated monopoly”.

RACIST DEMOCRAT

Wilson, a Democrat, was a racist. He once said, “Segregation is not humiliating but a benefit and distinctly to the advantage of colored people themselves.”

In his 1908 treatise, “Constitutional Government in the United States,” Wilson wrote:

“No doubt a great deal of nonsense has been talked about the inalienable rights of the individual, and a great deal that was mere vague sentiment and pleasing speculation has been put forward as fundamental principle. The rights of man are easy to discourse of, may be very pleasingly magnified in the sentences of such constitutions as it used to satisfy the revolutionary ardor of French leaders to draw up and affect to put into operation; but they are infinitely hard to translate into practice. Such theories are never ‘law’; no matter what the name or the formal authority of the document in which they are embodied. Only that is ‘law’ which can be executed, and the abstract rights of man are singularly difficult of execution.”

Wilson wrote further:

“The makers of our federal Constitution followed the scheme as they found it expounded, in Montesquieu, followed it with genuine scientific enthusiasm. The admirable expositions of the ‘Federalist’ read like thoughtful applications of Montesquieu to the political needs and circumstances of America.”

He was the destroyer of fundamental truths, God, and of our Constitution. He was a totalitarian. He was a domestic terrorist without a bomb.

Everything Wilson did evolve around a heavily regulated redistributionist, welfare state with an Imperial president at the helm with no reliable rule of law to rely on.

Related















