Kinder Taliban Runs Tours of the Buddhas They Blew Up

For around $5, curious visitors can wander around and take photos of the giant holes in the cliff face where the ancient Buddha statues once stood.

Under a white Taliban flag, soldiers man a booth and write out admission tickets.

Sidiq Ullah, who is a supporter of the militant group, came to see the historic site this week with friends from Kandahar.

“I was young when these were destroyed, about 7 years old, and since then it has been a dream to come and see what happened here,” he said.