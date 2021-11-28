Kinder Taliban Runs Tours of the Buddhas They Blew Up

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The Taliban’s destruction of the Bamiyan Buddha statues in early 2001 shocked the world.

Now that they’re back, they want a kinder, nicer image. So they are running the site with the two holes where Buddhas stood as a tourist attraction, NBC News reported.

For around $5, curious visitors can wander around and take photos of the giant holes in the cliff face where the ancient Buddha statues once stood.

Under a white Taliban flag, soldiers man a booth and write out admission tickets.

Sidiq Ullah, who is a supporter of the militant group, came to see the historic site this week with friends from Kandahar.

“I was young when these were destroyed, about 7 years old, and since then it has been a dream to come and see what happened here,” he said.

“I’m happy it was destroyed. I’m here to see the ruins actually.”


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply