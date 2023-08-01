Project Veritas Exposes FBI Corruption Over Ashley Biden’s Diary

The FBI corruption is once again exposed—this time, the FBI stretched the law or acted unconstitutionally in the case of Project Veritas and Ashley Biden’s diary.

Project Veritas called Ashley Biden on October 29, 2020, and asked her if her diary and other items that she left in a hotel were hers. She confirmed they were. She threatened to alert Secret Service while on the phone. On the same day, Ashley Biden’s lawyer filed for an FBI investigation of Project Veritas for coercion, extortion, and violence. On November 8, Project Veritas returned Ashley Biden’s belongings to the police.

On November 4th and 6th, 2021, the FBI raided the homes of three Project Veritas journalists, including James O’Keefe. All of their electronic devices were taken. No one at Project Veritas was arrested or charged.

Using secret subpoenas, the FBI was spying on Project Veritas. They had been before they received a tip about the diary.

The fight for their 1st Amendment rights continues to this day. The FBI targeted journalists who engage in undercover journalism.

Corporate media and the government are enemies of undercover journalists in violation of the 1st Amendment.

