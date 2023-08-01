A Britisher Who Rebels Against the Globalists

An elderly gentleman, apparently Piers Corbyn, Jeremy’s brother, went into a cashless store to buy strawberries with cash. He called the store “dystopian.”

The globalists are moving toward government CBDCs; the only way they can do it is to eliminate money. Dystopian stores that won’t take cash might be in place for a reason. Just sayin’.

This man defied them!

Top man insists on paying with legal tender at a cashless store, declares the cashless policy dystopian. pic.twitter.com/A7BFjBMESL — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 31, 2023

RESPONSES FROM TWITTER

Cash is legal tender for all debts, public and private. Says it right on the money; this appears to be England or something, but try that shit here in the US. I would do the same thing, I paid; you don’t want cash, oh well.

They lay their hands on him but won’t touch the violent criminals in cities. Wild. Leave the elderly alone.

We’ll be seeing quite a lot of this. Especially with the elderly, and we should be patient. I’d take his cash and pay for what he needs with my card and solve the problem instead of making a scene about it.

But if you pay in cash, the gov’t can’t track your purchases. Who wants that?!

Well, at least he’s not trying to stuff a garbage bag full of perfume and eyelashes and run out of the store into a running car.

Buckle up, buttercups; the globalists love digital tracking.

Climate change denier, anti-vaccine activist, and conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn being a prick as usual.

I sympathise with him, but they don’t have to accept cash.https://t.co/uFyfKaWXjT pic.twitter.com/TiZAsToeNz — Sven86 (@SvenJohansson86) August 1, 2023

This fella, Piers Corbyn, pays with cash at a cashless Aldi store. The globalists want a cashless society, so they can control what we buy. Be this fella and resist. pic.twitter.com/HUZi0AiJK8 — (@Itsonlyme5432) July 31, 2023

