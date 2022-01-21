Prominent Medical Journal Demands Release of COV Vaccines/Treatments Data

The British Medical Journal (BMJ), a very prominent journal, has demanded the full and immediate release of all data related to COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, saying it is in the public’s interest to do so.

“Today, despite the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, the anonymized participant-level data underlying the trials for these new products remain inaccessible to doctors, researchers, and the public—and are likely to remain that way for years to come,” BMJ said. “This is morally indefensible for all trials, but especially for those involving major public health interventions.”

BMJ also noted that Big Pharma was reaping extraordinary profits without adequate scrutiny of their claims.

Let’s not forget the mandates based on all this.

New York-headquartered Pfizer still holds that trial data and won’t begin considering requests for such data until May 2025—24 months after the primary study completion date of May 15, 2023, which is listed on ClinicalTrials.gov.

Meanwhile, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had asked a judge to give it 75 years to produce all the data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

Why?

A judge earlier this month ordered that the FDA make public 12,000 pages of the data it used to make decisions regarding approvals for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month. The FDA must also release Pfizer’s vaccine data at a rate of 55,000 pages a month until all of the requested pages are public.

Since Big Pharma and the FDA have the corrupt Biden administration on their side, they will likely ignore the rulings.

