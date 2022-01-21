Trump MURDERS the Fake Trump-DeSantis Feud Story

As it appeared to be, the Trump-DeSantis feud was more fake news. The story was created by Trump-hating authors with anonymous sources in a far-left newspaper. Donald Trump’s advisers think Mitch McConnell was behind it, and that certainly is a reasonable guess.

It never sounded like a legitimate story. Don’t believe these anonymously-sourced articles without triple-checking and then triple-checking again.

Former President Trump fully denied reports that he is “feuding” with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Thursday with FNC’s Sean Hannity. So did Governor DeSantis.

Hannity asked him about it, saying he heard from a friend that the story was BS.

Donald Trump responded:

Well, he is right. I get along great with Ron. Ron was very good on the Mueller hoax. He was — he was right up front, along with Jim Jordan and all of the rest of them. They were fantastic. The Republicans really stuck together. And it was a great thing. And Ron was one of them.

And Ron wanted to run, and I endorsed him. And that helped him greatly. And he went on, and he’s done a really terrific job in Florida. And I think Ron has been very good. He’s been a friend of mine for a long time.

It’s totally fake news. I think Ron said last week — he said it very publicly. He says the press is never going to get in the middle of my friendship with Donald Trump. We’re not going to do that stuff.

And he said it very strongly. I thought it was very interesting, actually, and very nice. But he said that. And I agree with him on that 100 percent.

No, I have a very good relationship with Ron and intend to have it for a long time.

Watch:

Trump just MURDERED the media narrative that there’s tension between him and Gov. DeSantis by calling it “TOTALLY FAKE NEWS” pic.twitter.com/XPezBHSkcy — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) January 21, 2022

