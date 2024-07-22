Pronounce Kamala’s Name Properly You Racists

By
M DOWLING
-
1
4

Here we go again. If you dare mispronounce Kamala’s name, you’re a racist. The left has said it, so it must be true. Democrats are desperate, so they’re falling back on their old tried and true lunatic assaults.

Mika’s crazy, you know.

Here is Kamala mispronouncing her own name. She must hate herself.

How to say her name, you racists:

Biden can’t pronounce her name.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz