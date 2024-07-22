Kamala Harris: Terrified of a Dinner Party

Democrats are starting to fall in behind Kamala Harris who is about to pick her vice president. Rumor has it that it will be Josh Shapiro, a fake moderate. Another fake moderate, Andy Beshear, has been mentioned. She’ll need Jesus Christ to make her ticket appealing. There are five others, but these are the two best choices. They are allegedly going to pretend they’re moving to the center.

Terror Over a Dinner Party

Axios said that in April 2022, Harris was the guest for a dinner at D.C. news mogul David Bradley’s home. Bradley hosted the salon-style event with Washington journalists and newsmakers.

According to two people familiar with the event, Harris’ anxiety about the dinner was such that her staff held a mock dinner beforehand, with staffers playing participants.

Harris’s aides even considered including wine in the mock prep so Harris could practice with a glass or two.

They ultimately decided against it.

Huh, what? This is who we will put up against Putin and Xi?

Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and many Democratic lawmakers quickly endorsed Harris, but others — including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former President Barack Obama — did not immediately do so.

Pelosi endorsed her today.

Biden’s poll numbers are better than hers.

She’s Mean to Staff

One of her problems is that she chases her staff away. Only five of her original 47 staffers stuck with her—that’s not even her full staff.

Former Harris aides told Axios the high turnover is partly because of how the vice president treats her staff.

Some former aides said Harris had high standards that some did not want to keep up with, but others felt that she frequently grilled them the way she grilled Trump officials, such as then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions when she represented California in the U.S. Senate.

Former aides often call it Harris’ “prosecuting the staff.”

During the 2020 campaign, Biden aides recall watching Harris interrogate her then-chief of staff, Karine Jean-Pierre, to the point that it made others uncomfortable.

White House aides sometimes felt Harris wasn’t a team player and avoided any task with risk.