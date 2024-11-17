Proof RFK Isn’t Extreme & Other Victory Memes

It’s a Sunday meme post celebrating victory over the Loons.

The media is trying to make eating McDonald’s into a scandal and is now spreading the false rumor that Robert Kennedy plans to ban corn syrup in Pepsi.

Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024

Victory over clown world.

Elon and Vivek have alot of work to do pic.twitter.com/yNGFmwYeLK — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) November 16, 2024

UFC at MSG was epic! pic.twitter.com/BxpiZK00qu — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 17, 2024

El Gato Malo memes:

Would you rather have this ticket:

There’s people calling for a JD Vance/Tim Scott ticket in 2028. THIS photo should end that discussion. pic.twitter.com/xLpfYHdJKw — Willie V (@WillieV73404398) November 17, 2024

Government Overreach:

Plain and simple government overreach. Good to see the Amish turned out in big numbers for Trump. pic.twitter.com/oJt5YkYL1J — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) November 15, 2024

JD Vance at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance and wife Usha play with their kids at Mar-a-Lago … with a Secret Service robot dog lurking in the background https://t.co/LvEzxD38RM pic.twitter.com/vH2IJ3KW1o — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 15, 2024

This is hysterical.

JD Vance: “Maybe the second best day of the campaign trail was the day my 4-year-old walked into the back of Trump Force plane and told the media they were all fake news.” pic.twitter.com/xxsbPLTBhK — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 15, 2024

And finally.

Imagine saying Elon Musk, RFK Jr, JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, Vivek Ramaswamy, etc. etc. etc.. are “unqualified” and now look at this shit show below the Democrats put in power… Liberals are DELUSIONAL NUTTERS.. pic.twitter.com/wjMyFr5NO6 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 16, 2024

The NY Times are the Fruit Loops.

FACT CHECK? The New York Times’ Alice Callahan says that @RobertKennedyJr was “wrong” about Froot Loops having too many artificial ingredients in the US version compared with the Canadian version – then she explains in detail how he was right … pic.twitter.com/KsgLLPf2Wd — @amuse (@amuse) November 17, 2024

This is what is wrong with Democrats.

Democrats want to jail this woman for a year for allowing her son to walk a mile to school? I walked to school just over a mile everyday for years. pic.twitter.com/2WOWd7ySBf — @amuse (@amuse) November 17, 2024

We dodged a bullet.

“To create wealth is a good thing … I, on the other hand, have chosen to live a life of public service,” says multimillionaire Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/v2ezTnuHSv — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) November 17, 2024

