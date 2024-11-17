Proof RFK Isn’t Extreme & Other Victory Memes

It’s a Sunday meme post celebrating victory over the Loons.

The media is trying to make eating McDonald’s into a scandal and is now spreading the false rumor that Robert Kennedy plans to ban corn syrup in Pepsi.

Victory over clown world.

El Gato Malo memes:

Would you rather have this ticket:

Government Overreach:

JD Vance at Mar-a-Lago

This is hysterical.

 

And finally.

The NY Times are the Fruit Loops.

This is what is wrong with Democrats.

We dodged a bullet.


