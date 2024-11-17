Biden is escalating the Ukraine-Russia war to make it more difficult for Trump to declare peace. It could lead to World War III. Putin has made it clear that this could put NATO at war with Russia.

Biden approves Kyiv using the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMs, for attacks farther inside Russia. Allegedly, it is because President Vladimir Putin is positioning North Korean troops along Ukraine’s northern border.

Biden’s move also follows Donald Trump’s presidential election victory. Trump has said he would swiftly end the war.

The official and the others knowledgeable about the matter were anonymous.

Moscow Responds

The president has expressed his opinion on this matter,” Zakharova told news outlet RBK on Sunday.

In September, Putin stated that Ukrainian forces lack the capability to carry out attacks with Western-supplied long-range missiles without external assistance. “It is not a question of allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons or not. It is about deciding whether NATO countries become directly involved in the military conflict or not,” he said.

If strikes were okayed, Putin warned they would make “appropriate decisions in response to the threats that will be posed to us.”

In other words, he probably views this as NATO joining the war directly.

Musk Responds

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a close confidant of US President-elect Donald Trump, has weighed in on President Joe Biden’s apparent decision to officially sanction the use of American missiles on targets deep within Russian territory, agreeing with a post stating “libs love war.”

Zelensky’s New Plan

The plan to strengthen Ukraine is the Victory Plan, which I presented to our partners. One of its key points is our army’s long-range capabilities. Today, there’s a lot of talk in the media about us receiving permission for respective actions,” Zelensky said on Sunday evening.

“But strikes are not carried out with words. Such things are not announced. Missiles will speak for themselves. They certainly will,” he added without elaborating.

Zelensky wants World War III. Biden, or whoever controls him, is setting Donald Trump up to fail. He is setting the United States up to fail. That is evil.

