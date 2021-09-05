Proud Boy shot in the leg on livestream in Olympia during a protest

















Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toose, a Samoan man, was shot in the leg or foot in Olympia, Washington today during an anti-mandate protest. Armed Antifas confronted the Proud Boys. No one seems to know where the shot emanated, but some Antifas say the shooter was one of theirs.

Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes responded to the shooting and said Antifa are ‘white kids with guns shooting people of color’.

This is all insane. Police should be stopping this, but they’re told to stand down.

According to witnesses, antifa showed up armed to the anti-vaccine mandate protest in Olympia, Wash. & were repelled by the volunteer right-wing security. The antifa were retreating & chased when the shooting then broke out. Video by @JLeeQuinn: pic.twitter.com/oCOoczWYx8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2021

BREAKING! A Proud Boy member was just shot in the leg in Olympia, Washington. 🔵 WATCH LIVE: Olympia WASHINGTON Protest Against Mandates Expect Opposition (YouTube) *Courtesy of Police Frequency pic.twitter.com/kwCN1zutJC — 💫Queen of Seventeen 1️⃣7️⃣🥃❤️🇺🇲✝️ (@AreYouAwaQe) September 4, 2021

BREAKING: A Proud Boy Member Has Been Shot In Olympia, Washington pic.twitter.com/fijyQeujEy — HeadlineHunter! 🚨 Alerts (@freehumanity911) September 4, 2021

BREAKING: Member of the Proud Boys SHOT by member of Antifapic.twitter.com/Z4BwV8m03z — Mark Slapinski (@MarkSlapinski) September 4, 2021

At an anti-vaccine protest, a group of Proud Boys chased a group in “Black Block” through the streets of The Washington State Capitol. There were multiple violent confrontations and one individual was reportedly shot. #Olympia #Protest pic.twitter.com/oYx1EUP0zu — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) September 4, 2021

Breaking: A shooting occurred in Olympia, Wash. where antifa came to confront anti-vaccine mandate protesters. Antifa accounts are saying it was one of their comrades who fired. pic.twitter.com/G1Tbhczq1G — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2021

