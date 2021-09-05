Proud Boy shot in the leg on livestream in Olympia during a protest

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toose, a Samoan man, was shot in the leg or foot in Olympia, Washington today during an anti-mandate protest. Armed Antifas confronted the Proud Boys. No one seems to know where the shot emanated, but some Antifas say the shooter was one of theirs.

Proud Boys Founder Gavin McInnes responded to the shooting and said Antifa are ‘white kids with guns shooting people of color’.

This is all insane. Police should be stopping this, but they’re told to stand down.


