Proud Boys & Trump supporters spar with police at BLM Plaza

Trump supporters who said they were veterans who always had the cops backs turned against police this evening.

“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” Trump supporters yell at police after they block access to BLM Plaza and make arrests of some of the group tonight #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/M2syNacscv — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

They appear angry over the blocking of BLM Plaza.

Trump supporters recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the line of police as they continue facing off over the blocking of BLM Plaza #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/JygVJARrRB — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

“F*** BLM!” chants in BLM Plaza as the Trump supporters remain gathered at the police line on I Street #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/xxNTUYolLH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Mace deployed as police push back into the crowd of Trump supporters trying to get into BLM Plaza #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/mmNqq3vYyO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Police arrest one of the Trump supporters for rushing past an unmanned area next to the police line at BLM Plaza #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/Glu4hvR1ek — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

