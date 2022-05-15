Psaki Accuses GOP of Circulating Her Address

The address of one of Jen Psaki’s several homes – the one in Arlington, Virginia – is circulating among GOP House members. This is coming from Little Red Lying Hood herself so don’t take it seriously. She thinks they’re threatening her and her children.

The local GOP said in a statement to Politico that “it has not publicly disseminated any Biden Administration official’s home address.” Psaki’s last day on the job is Friday but she said she remains concerned about the safety of her children, aged 6 and 4, saying that their wellbeing is still “a real concern.”

On her last day as Biden’s press secretary, Psaki told reporters that she received such serious threats during her 16 months on the job that she had to get the Secret Service involved.

It included “nasty letters, texts to me with my personal address, the names of my children,” she said. “…That has been the most personally difficult aspect of this job.”

No one acted on any threats, and the GOP is not likely circulating her address. It’s utter nonsense.

