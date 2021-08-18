Psaki doesn’t know when Joe Biden will return to the White House

















Jen Psaki said Biden would do an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos while at Camp David. It will be aired on Wednesday. He might deign to address Afghanistan and COV, but she doesn’t’ know when he will return to the White House.

“In terms of additional portions of the schedule next week, we’re still working those through so I don’t have an update at this moment in time,” Psaki said.

Biden returned to the White House from Camp David for a few hours on Monday to blame everyone but himself for the catastrophic Afghanistan pullout in which medieval forces defeated our 21st Century military.

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan defended Biden’s decision to remain at Camp David, because what else can he do?

“The president worked throughout the entire weekend,” he said, insisting Biden was monitoring the crisis “hour by hour.”

That’s about as believable as their claim they prepared for every contingency.

We know when he will come back — when the smoke clears. He’s a craven coward hiding out.

‘Rumors That The Taliban Have Taken Over Are Unfounded,’ Says Jen Psaki Wearing Hijab https://t.co/ikdJAkIv3t — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 16, 2021

