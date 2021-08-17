















As Gen. Milley Was Targeting Trumpsters & Renaming Bases-The Taliban Renamed Afghanistan

Do you remember when perhaps the most “woke” PC general we’ve had the displeasure of watching, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, lectured Congress on the importance of Critical Race Theory and “white rage”?

Much worse however was his ominous testimony regarding January 6th. He stated “thousands of people” assaulted “this building and tried to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America….”.

How ominous? As John Lucas wrote, “….the most dangerous aspect of this testimony by the highest-ranking officer in the U.S. military was validating the use of military personnel and lethal military force against political opponents of the administration.”

Mr. Lucas explains, “Milley and every officer in the U.S. military swear upon his or her commissioning is a solemn oath to defend “the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” By definition, he labeled thousands of mostly Trump supporters “domestic enemies”.

Also, apparently on the highly decorated general’s PC plate has been renaming American military bases he and other devotees of the woke found worthy of their own brand of cancel culture.

In July of last year, Milley proclaimed he’d take a “hard look” at installations named after Confederate officers. “There is no place in our armed forces for manifestations or symbols of racism, bias, or discrimination,” he said.

Fellow wokester, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, picked up the call in February of this year. He along with Congress selected an eight-member commission that has until October 2022 to provide lawmakers with recommendations on how to rename bases, ships, schools, and any other Defense Department assets.

So while our Joint Chiefs Chairman was busying himself by essentially labeling Trumpsters’ domestic enemies and addressing offensive “racist” monikers on military bases, the blood-thirsty Taliban terrorists were renaming the country they just conquered….the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Now that’s truly offensive, and potentially, a genuine, deadly threat to us, on a catastrophic level.

