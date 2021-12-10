Psaki Had to Admit Jussie Smollett “Shamefully” Lied

















Psaki had to admit today during her presser that Jussie Smollett lied. What else could she say? The jury found him guilty of 5 felonies in planning a hoax crime and then blaming the two brothers who executed it for him while lying to the police. Additionally, Smollett’s tale on the stand was ridiculous.

The White House spokesperson called him “shameful”.

THE EXCHANGE IN PART

“Then, a real quick one on the Jussie Smollett verdict,” a reporter began. “Both the President and the Vice President tweeted at the time of that attack, the President tweeted: ‘What happened to Jussie Smollett must never be tolerated in this country. We’re with you, Jussie.’

“The Vice President called it an attempted modern-day lynching. Since the guilty verdict, are there any lessons learned here in rushing to judgment when a crime is alleged?” she asked.

“I think there are lessons learned perhaps for everybody who commented at the time, including former President Trump,” Psaki began.

Love how she brings Donald Trump into the conversation. Trump only responded to the fact that Jussie and Democrats tried to call the attackers Magas when it was clearly a hoax.

“I wish April Ryan was here because I think she asked him the question. Do I see her somewhere, or no? Okay. She just left. Where he said, ‘I can tell you that it’s horrible, it doesn’t get worse’ in response to her question about Jussie Smollett at the time. I would say that we respect the jury’s decision. Lying to the police, particularly about something as heinous as a hate crime is shameful,” the far-left press secretary said.

Psaki had a prepared statement which she rattled off and it was over.

Did you know that MSNBC completely ignored the verdict? They didn’t say a word.

Watch:

