SJW Delta Passenger Assaults People, Rants About BLM, Whites Enslaving Somebody

















A WOKEster went bonkers on a Delta flight heading for LAX on Thursday. It got so crazy and violent, the pilot had to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City.

The Woke passenger began ranting about BLM and white men enslaving someone, probably him. He assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal.

The passenger Ariel Pennington, 35 years of age, was not wearing a mask, and arguing with another individual on the plane. Eventually, he was restrained and started to yell while sitting down. Pennington screamed, “Please, please, Help! Help! Help!”

“I got locked up for nothing. I was scared bro,” he screamed.

His hands were behind his back in plastic handcuffs as authorities entered the plane to take him into custody. Pennington was booked into jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to Oklahoma City police.

The Feds could file charges too.

Combative passenger on @Delta flight assaults flight attendant and Air Marshal, according to OKC police. Flight #342 from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City where police arrested the passenger. Story: https://t.co/3u0zKJrOQs pic.twitter.com/RHnZX60z3M — Eric Resendiz (@abc7eric) December 10, 2021

FLIGHT DIVERTED#Fox5DC got permission from Jamie Juarez to show this video she took of passenger on a DCA->LAX flight last night. Plane landed in Oklahoma City. PD there charge 35-year-old DC Man, Ariel Pennington. Federal charges could loom. TSA says he assaulted air marshal. pic.twitter.com/v2h2vrf5vS — David Kaplan (@DKaplanFox5DC) December 10, 2021

