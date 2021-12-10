SJW Delta Passenger Assaults People, Rants About BLM, Whites Enslaving Somebody

A WOKEster went bonkers on a Delta flight heading for LAX on Thursday. It got so crazy and violent, the pilot had to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City.

The Woke passenger began ranting about BLM and white men enslaving someone, probably him. He assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal.

The passenger Ariel Pennington, 35 years of age, was not wearing a mask, and arguing with another individual on the plane. Eventually, he was restrained and started to yell while sitting down. Pennington screamed, “Please, please, Help! Help! Help!”

“I got locked up for nothing. I was scared bro,” he screamed.

His hands were behind his back in plastic handcuffs as authorities entered the plane to take him into custody. Pennington was booked into jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to Oklahoma City police.

The Feds could file charges too.


