Psaki Riled Up Over Gov. Abbott’s Plan to Ship Illegal Immigrants to DC

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about Texas Governor Abbott’s plan to send incoming illegal aliens to D.C.

Once Title 42 is ended, DHS is expecting as many as 18,000 coming across the border illegally each month.

Psaki claims Governors have no authority to do it. She said immigration is a federal responsibility.

However, the circumstances are unusual. The federal government is not following immigration law, but they want the Texas and Florida governors to stick with the law.

Doocy asked her on Thursday during the presser: “And the last one on this: Now that the Texas governor is saying that he’s going to start busing border crossers to Washington, D.C., when they get here, are you guys going to help them find a place to stay and something for them to do?”

Psaki shot back: Well, I’m not aware of what authority the governor would be doing that under. I think it’s pretty clear this is a publicity stunt. His own office admits that a migrant would need to voluntarily be transported and that he can’t compel them to. Because again, enforcement of our country’s immigration laws lies with the federal government, not a state.

The current influx is overwhelming the border towns financially and in every other way.

Watch:

Jen Psaki erupts like a volcano when Peter Doocy asks her about TX. Gov. Abbott’s savage plan to send ILLEGALS to DC on BUSES: “He can’t do that!” pic.twitter.com/1dz8exohh8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2022

