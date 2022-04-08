Jack Maxey Scammed Us on Hunter Laptop? Snookered?

Earlier this week, Jack Maxey, a whistleblower claimed he and his colleagues retrieved 450 gigs of deleted data from the Hunter laptop. Allegedly, it was going to bring down DC.

However, the computer repairman who copied the laptop data and shared it said there is no way there is that much data on that laptop.

John Paul Mac Issac, the repairman, claims there are 300 gigs of data on a 500 gig drive. There is no way there are 450 gigs. It’s not possible since there is no room on the drive.

Watch:

