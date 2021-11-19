Psaki Tells Businesses to Ignore the Courts & Move Ahead With OSHA’s Lawless Mandate

















After two Appeals Court said the OSHA mandate is “staggeringly overboard” presenting “grave statutory and constitutional issues,” Moscow U graduate Jen Psaki said businesses should ignore the courts. OSHA even withdrew the mandate.

“Our message to businesses right now is to move forward with measures that will make their workplaces safer and protect their workforces from COVID-19,” she told reporters at the White House Thursday. “That was our message after the first stay issued by the Fifth Circuit. That remains our message and nothing has changed.”

“We are still heading towards the same timeline,” she remarked. “The Department of Justice is vigorously defending the emergency temporary standard in court and we are confident in OSHA’s authority.”

