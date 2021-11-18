37% of Truckers Won’t Get Vaxxed — We Face a “Catastrophic Collapse”

















While we are in the middle of a serious shortage of truckers causing a dangerous supply chain problem, 37% of truckers will not get vaccinated. That is according to the CEO of the Trucking Association.

Losing 37% of our truckers will collapse our supply chain which is already in crisis. It will collapse civil society and create widespread panic.

During a House Transportation Committee hearing on supply chain issues, CEO Chris Spear shared an internal survey showing that 37% of truck drivers “not only said no but said hell no” to the Biden vaccine mandates.

The ATA President noted that “if just 3.7 percent, not 37 percent, just 3.7 percent” of the drivers left the industry, with 80,000 vacancies now, it would inflate to over a quarter-million vacancies resulting in a “catastrophic” collapse of the U.S. supply chain. Mr. Spear also shared his strongly expressed opinion that OSHA doesn’t have the authority to do this. Two appeals courts think so too.

The government better be careful what it wishes for, he said. Americans would soon panic as shelves emptied out.

This insane, overreaching vaccine rule could also destroy the trucking industry.

The academics and bureaucrats who come up with this garbage need to shut the hell up. They forget the world is practical too and cannot live on theory alone.

At the same time, the media is trying to drive rifts between Black and White truckers, calling White truckers Trump-supporting racists.

